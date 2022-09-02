The July-August 2022 issue of The Trademark Reporter [pdf here], as described by Willard Knox, Editor-in-Chief, "offers readers a first for the TMR: an article co-authored by a neuroscientist and a brand lawyer on how neuroscience can make a unique contribution to understanding trademarks and how they function and perhaps provide practitioners with new tools for measuring trademark significance. The issue also includes a provocative article proposing the elimination of the separate Lanham Act provisions for geographical marks because of the so-called 'Google effects' on human memory, which the author argues have rendered the "generally known geographic location" test meaningless."

Trademarks and the Brain: Neuroscience and the Processing of Non-literal Language, Sandra M. Virtue, PhD, and Darren S. Cahr

U.S. Law of Geographical Trademarks, "Google Effects," Historical Developments, and U.S. International Obligations: Proposal for Changes to the Lanham Act, Marketa Trimble

TTABlog comment: Once again, I thank The Trademark Reporter for allowing me to provide this issue to you. This issue of the TMR is Copyright © 2022, the International Trademark Association, and is made available with the permission of The Trademark Reporter®.

