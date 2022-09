ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Wij schreven in juni dit jaar een artikel dat Zara bezwaar had aangetekend tegen de aanvrage van het merk House of Zana, een lokale kledingzaak uit Darlington, UK en de uitspraak is binnen. Het House of Zana heeft de door Zara geïnitieerde rechtszaak gewonnen.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States

The Importance Of A Work Made For Hire Agreement Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP It is ideal for a business to employ policies and strategies to own intellectual property, not merely to receive an assignment or license thereto. One tool for doing so is to ensure...

Seventh Circuit Emphasizes The Necessity Of A Written Invention Assignment Agreement Foley Hoag LLP Written invention assignment agreements provide critical protection for employers because without one, employees generally own patent rights to employment related inventions.

Avoiding Trademark Conflicts When Rebranding McLane Middleton, Professional Association Q: I'm in the process of rebranding my business and am closing in on a final company name with my team. Our top choice for a name seems to be available for registration...

Metaverse: Patent Infringement In Virtual Worlds Holland & Knight If patent holders want to exclude others from using their invention, then they need to keep an eye on the marketplace to spot infringers.

Purchase Of Search Engine Ads For Word Marks Is Sufficient To Constitute Infringement Taft Stettinius & Hollister In the recent case of Bart et al v Slocumb (2-21-cv-01771, Eastern District Louisiana, 26 May 2022), a plaintiff survived a defendant's motion to dismiss where the plaintiff alleged that the defendant had purchased advertisement space ...