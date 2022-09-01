Just over half a year since the Trademark Modernization Act came into force and the numbers are already offering a valuable glimpse into how the legislation is being used. In February 2022, 46 petitions had been filed under the act. As of June 2022, that figure had grown to more than 100. So far, the UPSTO has granted petitions and initiated proceedings in more than a third of cases, a decent success rate for an act in its infancy.

How the act is being used

As covered in a previous article, as of February 25, 2022, 46 petitions had then been filed under the act. Of those, 26 were for expungement and 20 for re-examination. In the four months since, the number of total petitions has about doubled. As of June 22, 2022, 56 petitions for expungement have been filed and 50 for re-examination. Of the 106 petitions filed to date, the USPTO has reached a decision on more than half of them (64), granting 43 and initiating proceedings in each of them, for a success rate of around 67%, denying 21 petitions.

Four proceedings have been initiated but were later terminated upon a finding of sufficient use in commerce. A petitioner filed three re-examination petitions against three marks for WATERBIRD and designs, another filed an expungement petition against VSMASH. The office terminated the re-examination and expungement proceedings after reviewing evidence submitted by the registrants indicating that they satisfied the use in commerce requirement.

So far, only one registration has been cancelled - SURFSTAR WAKE & Design (Registration Number 5239764) - because the registrant failed to respond to the petition and corresponding office action within the three-month statutory window.

The office appears to be taking around two months to issue a decision on a petition although some decisions come sooner and some later depending on whether the office requests follow-up information from the petitioner.

Expungements currently outpace re-examinations, but not by much. However, the data tracks the limited window of opportunity to challenge marks that predate the 10-year limit on re-examinations (37 CFR §2.91(b)(1)).

Registration number

Trademark

Type

Filing date

5455237

A BEER FOR ALL TIME

Reexamination

6/14/2022

3974340

BANDIT

Expungement

6/10/2022

5117078

POPLOGIQ

Expungement

6/7/2022

5247218

YOGA FACE

Expungement

6/7/2022

5267700

YOGA FACE· & Design

Expungement

6/7/2022

5937387

INFINIGLIDE

Reexamination

6/6/2022

6321923

JJX

Reexamination

6/6/2022

5965564

GOOD SKIN DAY

Reexamination

6/3/2022

6154717

HIPFOX

Reexamination

6/1/2022

4824343

CALLIOPE

Expungement

5/27/2022

6315915

TRUSTWISE

Reexamination

5/27/2022

5268282

PICSTARS

Expungement

5/26/2022

5432980

SILIWARE

Expungement

5/26/2022

6008537

IKARIA BLU WELLNESS

Reexamination

5/24/2022

6170939

LEG.A.CY MOVIE

Reexamination

5/23/2022

6151317

ZENIA

Reexamination

5/20/2022

6527197

SXKN

Reexamination

5/20/2022

5139801

PRICEWISE

Expungement

5/19/2022

5139802

PRICEWISE & Design

Expungement

5/19/2022

5208051

LYSIM

Expungement

5/17/2022

5023680

NEATEC

Expungement

5/16/2022

5858585

NATURISE

Reexamination

5/16/2022

6033280

PERRYHOME

Reexamination

5/10/2022

5010330

PROSPECT

Expungement

5/9/2022

4758717

NY CHARISMA

Expungement

5/3/2022

6523829

WOLFOX

Reexamination

5/3/2022

6479933

ATMOSPHERE BREWERY

Reexamination

5/1/2022

5024526

TOMORROW

Expungement

4/29/2022

5914937

SURF SIDE

Reexamination

4/25/2022

4482058

F.T.W

Expungement

4/24/2022

5441122

CURLEE GIRLEE

Reexamination

4/22/2022

5403825

CRISTAL ROYAL

Expungement

4/21/2022

6014880

MDW ENTERTAINMENT

Reexamination

4/20/2022

6623090

GOOD & PROPER

Reexamination

4/19/2022

5244092

KISS & TELL

Reexamination

4/11/2022

5527589

NUTRIUM

Expungement

4/11/2022

5238519

REAKTOR

Expungement

4/8/2022

5083701

AGE OF Z

Expungement

4/8/2022

5795704

KARENVILLE

Reexamination

4/8/2022

4999117

EVOKE

Expungement

4/7/2022

5352272

BOTANIC

Expungement

4/7/2022

6432912

QUEKO

Reexamination

4/2/2022

5394329

HARP

Expungement

4/1/2022

2390758

PREVAIL

Expungement

3/31/2022

5782105

ASTROREALITY

Reexamination

3/31/2022

5458676

BBTSHOP

Reexamination

3/31/2022

5735207

ASTROREALITY

Reexamination

3/31/2022

5681148

IRON IMPETIGO

Reexamination

3/28/2022

5461753

WESING

Expungement

3/24/2022

6102744

COMICS GATE

Reexamination

3/23/2022

3919224

POET TREE

Expungement

3/22/2022

5530658

SPI

Expungement

3/22/2022

5965390

SNIPER GANG

Reexamination

3/22/2022

5483058

AQUA ONE

Expungement

3/18/2022

6598284

BOTTLEBANK

Reexamination

3/18/2022

6306596

MECLOMEN

Reexamination

3/16/2022

5491653

KWIKCLAMP

Expungement

3/11/2022

5121361

AIR TAGGING

Expungement

2/28/2022

4623139

LIV

Expungement

2/25/2022

5484079

SOLOPLAY

Expungement

2/25/2022

6592598

LIV

Reexamination

2/25/2022

5690879

JOVIKIDS

Reexamination

2/24/2022

5874588

BLAK MARK-IT

Reexamination

2/21/2022

5248925

GOLO SUPERFUEL

Reexamination

2/19/2022

5527146

Misc. Design

Expungement

2/16/2022

6072800

FRESH BROS

Reexamination

2/16/2022

5023638

ZAKI & Design

Expungement

2/15/2022

5023639

ZAKI

Expungement

2/15/2022

5646212

STRATOSPHERE

Expungement

2/10/2022

5711654

WISELY WITH ADP

Reexamination

2/10/2022

5957659

MYWISELY

Reexamination

2/10/2022

6486443

GOLO

Reexamination

2/9/2022

5082014

AIRFIT

Expungement

2/9/2022

6363739

EVERLOM

Reexamination

2/8/2022

6270857

ESQUIRED

Reexamination

2/6/2022

3960339

HUXLEY THE DYSTOPIA

Reexamination

2/1/2022

4990946

Misc. Design

Expungement

1/28/2022

5095010

AIMTECH

Expungement

1/26/2022

5420324

APEX ARRIVA

Expungement

1/25/2022

6240800

STASH HAUS

Reexamination

1/25/2022

5430366

APEX MOZART

Expungement

1/25/2022

5420325

APEX NEMO

Expungement

1/25/2022

5430355

APEX RED HOT BURNING

Expungement

1/25/2022

5477544

APEX WONDERLAND

Expungement

1/25/2022

6372057

OYU

Reexamination

1/24/2022

5463408

WORLD FAMOUS SALMON TACKLE SALMON SNATCHER GET HOOKED UP

Expungement

1/24/2022

4915973

BIBI

Expungement

1/20/2022

6214676

$COIN

Reexamination

1/20/2022

5510300

HEIKA

Expungement

1/19/2022

5043246

WOW NO COW!

Expungement

1/18/2022

5599372

VSMASH

Expungement

1/18/2022

5322572

RAZ MOBILITY

Expungement

1/14/2022

5239764

SURFSTAR WAKE & Design

Expungement

1/13/2022

6327588

WOOTECHY

Reexamination

1/11/2022

6159781

IWHIN

Reexamination

1/4/2022

5186403

THE COOP

Reexamination

1/3/2022

2822910

SPECIAL FORCES

Expungement

1/3/2022

6206318

WISELYWIRE GLOBAL MONEY TRANSFER

Reexamination

1/3/2022

5939922

WATERBIRD

Reexamination

12/31/2021

5940037

WATERBIRD & Design

Reexamination

12/31/2021

6140514

WATERBIRD & Design

Reexamination

12/31/2021

1974677

A BORDERLESS COMPANY FOR A BORDERLESS WORLD

Expungement

12/31/2021

5461849

AP ANIPROTEIN - PROTEÍNA ANIMAL

Expungement

12/28/2021

5435359

RUBINS

Expungement

12/23/2021

5605675

SELLABLE

Expungement

12/23/2021

5513424

GALAVAVA

Expungement

12/21/2021

Caption: petitions filed as of 22 June 2022, source: https://www.uspto.gov/trademarks/apply/expungement-and-reexamination-petitions-received

This article originally appeared in World Trademark Review Weekly on June 30, 2022 and is reprinted with permission.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.