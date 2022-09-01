Just over half a year since the Trademark Modernization Act came into force and the numbers are already offering a valuable glimpse into how the legislation is being used. In February 2022, 46 petitions had been filed under the act. As of June 2022, that figure had grown to more than 100. So far, the UPSTO has granted petitions and initiated proceedings in more than a third of cases, a decent success rate for an act in its infancy.

How the act is being used

As covered in a previous article, as of February 25, 2022, 46 petitions had then been filed under the act. Of those, 26 were for expungement and 20 for re-examination. In the four months since, the number of total petitions has about doubled. As of June 22, 2022, 56 petitions for expungement have been filed and 50 for re-examination. Of the 106 petitions filed to date, the USPTO has reached a decision on more than half of them (64), granting 43 and initiating proceedings in each of them, for a success rate of around 67%, denying 21 petitions.

Four proceedings have been initiated but were later terminated upon a finding of sufficient use in commerce. A petitioner filed three re-examination petitions against three marks for WATERBIRD and designs, another filed an expungement petition against VSMASH. The office terminated the re-examination and expungement proceedings after reviewing evidence submitted by the registrants indicating that they satisfied the use in commerce requirement.

So far, only one registration has been cancelled - SURFSTAR WAKE & Design (Registration Number 5239764) - because the registrant failed to respond to the petition and corresponding office action within the three-month statutory window.

The office appears to be taking around two months to issue a decision on a petition although some decisions come sooner and some later depending on whether the office requests follow-up information from the petitioner.

Expungements currently outpace re-examinations, but not by much. However, the data tracks the limited window of opportunity to challenge marks that predate the 10-year limit on re-examinations (37 CFR §2.91(b)(1)).

Registration number Trademark Type Filing date 5455237 A BEER FOR ALL TIME Reexamination 6/14/2022 3974340 BANDIT Expungement 6/10/2022 5117078 POPLOGIQ Expungement 6/7/2022 5247218 YOGA FACE Expungement 6/7/2022 5267700 YOGA FACE· & Design Expungement 6/7/2022 5937387 INFINIGLIDE Reexamination 6/6/2022 6321923 JJX Reexamination 6/6/2022 5965564 GOOD SKIN DAY Reexamination 6/3/2022 6154717 HIPFOX Reexamination 6/1/2022 4824343 CALLIOPE Expungement 5/27/2022 6315915 TRUSTWISE Reexamination 5/27/2022 5268282 PICSTARS Expungement 5/26/2022 5432980 SILIWARE Expungement 5/26/2022 6008537 IKARIA BLU WELLNESS Reexamination 5/24/2022 6170939 LEG.A.CY MOVIE Reexamination 5/23/2022 6151317 ZENIA Reexamination 5/20/2022 6527197 SXKN Reexamination 5/20/2022 5139801 PRICEWISE Expungement 5/19/2022 5139802 PRICEWISE & Design Expungement 5/19/2022 5208051 LYSIM Expungement 5/17/2022 5023680 NEATEC Expungement 5/16/2022 5858585 NATURISE Reexamination 5/16/2022 6033280 PERRYHOME Reexamination 5/10/2022 5010330 PROSPECT Expungement 5/9/2022 4758717 NY CHARISMA Expungement 5/3/2022 6523829 WOLFOX Reexamination 5/3/2022 6479933 ATMOSPHERE BREWERY Reexamination 5/1/2022 5024526 TOMORROW Expungement 4/29/2022 5914937 SURF SIDE Reexamination 4/25/2022 4482058 F.T.W Expungement 4/24/2022 5441122 CURLEE GIRLEE Reexamination 4/22/2022 5403825 CRISTAL ROYAL Expungement 4/21/2022 6014880 MDW ENTERTAINMENT Reexamination 4/20/2022 6623090 GOOD & PROPER Reexamination 4/19/2022 5244092 KISS & TELL Reexamination 4/11/2022 5527589 NUTRIUM Expungement 4/11/2022 5238519 REAKTOR Expungement 4/8/2022 5083701 AGE OF Z Expungement 4/8/2022 5795704 KARENVILLE Reexamination 4/8/2022 4999117 EVOKE Expungement 4/7/2022 5352272 BOTANIC Expungement 4/7/2022 6432912 QUEKO Reexamination 4/2/2022 5394329 HARP Expungement 4/1/2022 2390758 PREVAIL Expungement 3/31/2022 5782105 ASTROREALITY Reexamination 3/31/2022 5458676 BBTSHOP Reexamination 3/31/2022 5735207 ASTROREALITY Reexamination 3/31/2022 5681148 IRON IMPETIGO Reexamination 3/28/2022 5461753 WESING Expungement 3/24/2022 6102744 COMICS GATE Reexamination 3/23/2022 3919224 POET TREE Expungement 3/22/2022 5530658 SPI Expungement 3/22/2022 5965390 SNIPER GANG Reexamination 3/22/2022 5483058 AQUA ONE Expungement 3/18/2022 6598284 BOTTLEBANK Reexamination 3/18/2022 6306596 MECLOMEN Reexamination 3/16/2022 5491653 KWIKCLAMP Expungement 3/11/2022 5121361 AIR TAGGING Expungement 2/28/2022 4623139 LIV Expungement 2/25/2022 5484079 SOLOPLAY Expungement 2/25/2022 6592598 LIV Reexamination 2/25/2022 5690879 JOVIKIDS Reexamination 2/24/2022 5874588 BLAK MARK-IT Reexamination 2/21/2022 5248925 GOLO SUPERFUEL Reexamination 2/19/2022 5527146 Misc. Design Expungement 2/16/2022 6072800 FRESH BROS Reexamination 2/16/2022 5023638 ZAKI & Design Expungement 2/15/2022 5023639 ZAKI Expungement 2/15/2022 5646212 STRATOSPHERE Expungement 2/10/2022 5711654 WISELY WITH ADP Reexamination 2/10/2022 5957659 MYWISELY Reexamination 2/10/2022 6486443 GOLO Reexamination 2/9/2022 5082014 AIRFIT Expungement 2/9/2022 6363739 EVERLOM Reexamination 2/8/2022 6270857 ESQUIRED Reexamination 2/6/2022 3960339 HUXLEY THE DYSTOPIA Reexamination 2/1/2022 4990946 Misc. Design Expungement 1/28/2022 5095010 AIMTECH Expungement 1/26/2022 5420324 APEX ARRIVA Expungement 1/25/2022 6240800 STASH HAUS Reexamination 1/25/2022 5430366 APEX MOZART Expungement 1/25/2022 5420325 APEX NEMO Expungement 1/25/2022 5430355 APEX RED HOT BURNING Expungement 1/25/2022 5477544 APEX WONDERLAND Expungement 1/25/2022 6372057 OYU Reexamination 1/24/2022 5463408 WORLD FAMOUS SALMON TACKLE SALMON SNATCHER GET HOOKED UP Expungement 1/24/2022 4915973 BIBI Expungement 1/20/2022 6214676 $COIN Reexamination 1/20/2022 5510300 HEIKA Expungement 1/19/2022 5043246 WOW NO COW! Expungement 1/18/2022 5599372 VSMASH Expungement 1/18/2022 5322572 RAZ MOBILITY Expungement 1/14/2022 5239764 SURFSTAR WAKE & Design Expungement 1/13/2022 6327588 WOOTECHY Reexamination 1/11/2022 6159781 IWHIN Reexamination 1/4/2022 5186403 THE COOP Reexamination 1/3/2022 2822910 SPECIAL FORCES Expungement 1/3/2022 6206318 WISELYWIRE GLOBAL MONEY TRANSFER Reexamination 1/3/2022 5939922 WATERBIRD Reexamination 12/31/2021 5940037 WATERBIRD & Design Reexamination 12/31/2021 6140514 WATERBIRD & Design Reexamination 12/31/2021 1974677 A BORDERLESS COMPANY FOR A BORDERLESS WORLD Expungement 12/31/2021 5461849 AP ANIPROTEIN - PROTEÍNA ANIMAL Expungement 12/28/2021 5435359 RUBINS Expungement 12/23/2021 5605675 SELLABLE Expungement 12/23/2021 5513424 GALAVAVA Expungement 12/21/2021

Caption: petitions filed as of 22 June 2022, source: https://www.uspto.gov/trademarks/apply/expungement-and-reexamination-petitions-received

This article originally appeared in World Trademark Review Weekly on June 30, 2022 and is reprinted with permission.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.