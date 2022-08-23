ARTICLE

United States: TTABlog Test: JEWEL BOX Confusable With GEM BOX? Anti-Aging Preparations Related To Clothing? ECO-BRICKS Merely Descriptive Of Toy Blocks?

Here are three mildly interesting recent TTAB decisions. How do you think they came out? [Answers in first comment].

Lego Juris A/S v. Once Kids LLC, Opposition No. 91228548 (August 18, 2022) [not precedential] (Opinion by Judge Karen Kuhlke). [Opposition to registration of ECO-BRICKS for "toy building blocks" on the ground of Section 2(e)(1) mere descriptiveness and lack of acquired distinctiveness.]

Frame La Brands, LLC v. Sveba S.r.l., Vincenzo Salamone, Ornella Sorrentino, and Florin-Dumitru Suceava, Opposition No. 91245241 (August 18, 2022) [not precedential] (Opinion by Judge Marc A. Bergsman).[Section 2(d) opposition to registration of FRAME & Design for anti-aging preparations [shown first below], in view of the registered mark FRAME (stylized) for various clothing items [shown second below].]

Spring Meadow Nursery, Inc. v. Plant Development Services, Inc., Opposition No. 91252622 (August 15, 2022) [not precedential] (Opinion by Judge Micahel B. Adlin) [Opposition to JEWEL BOX for "live plants, namely distylium," in view of the registered mark GEM BOX for "live plants."]

