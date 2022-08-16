M&R's Dallas Office Managing PartnerMatthew Yarbrough, CIPP/USand his client, Carbone's Fine Food and Wine, have been featured in several news stories about Carbone's "David v. Goliath" trademark litigation against New York-based Major Food Group LLC, owner of Dallas-area newcomer, Carbone Restaurant. Read theDallas Morning Newsarticlehere, and click below for theWall Street Journalpiece, which shines a light on our national Intellectual Property Practice Group.

