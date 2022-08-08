Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme, Co-Chair of Pryor Cashman's Trademark Group, and Pryor Cashman summer associate Abla Belhachmi, co-authored an article about the increasing move of iconic brands like Nike and Gucci to use the metaverse as a platform to promote and sell products. This has prompted both litigation and preemptive steps by companies to protect their trademarks and copyrights in the new, evolving world.

In "IP Rights in the Metaverse: An Evolving (Virtual) World," published in The New York Law Journal, Finguerra-DuCharme and Belhachmi write that "Second Life presented the issue of enforcing and defining an intellectual property regime in a virtual world that had connection to real life people, intellectual property rights and commerce. Twenty years after the initial popularity of Second Life, these issues continue to prop up as the metaverse continues to evolve. A few cases of alleged trademark infringement currently occupy the legal spotlight and have the power to shape the landscape of intellectual property protection in the metaverse."

