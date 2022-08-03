The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has awarded The Ohio State University a trademark for the word "THE," for use in connection with apparel sold in "channels customary to the field of sports and collegiate athletics".

Jones Day partner Meredith Wilkes explains, how the University was able to obtain a registration, and the important lessons the action holds for companies and institutions seeking brand protection.

Meredith also talks about Jones Day's Women in IP initiative and the group's plans for the second half of 2022.

