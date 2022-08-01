ARTICLE

Commencing August 1, 2022, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) is modernizing the patent and trademark assignment request process because, going forward, users will submit requests virtually using the Electronic Patent Assignment System (USPTO. EPAS) and Electronic Trademark Assignment System (USPTO. ETAS). According to the USPTO, it is also streamlining the process for following new assignments, obtaining information on pending assignments, questions on assignments, liens on patents, filing assignments, recordation forms, and trademark assignments. More information can be found here: USPTO modernizes patent, trademark assignment request process | USPTO.

On August 6, 2022, as part of an effort to reduce scams and fraudulent activities related to the trademark register, the USPTO will begin requiring all USPTO.gov account holders to verify their identities as a condition for filing electronic trademark forms. More information can be found here: Identity verification for trademark filers | USPTO and Director's Blog: the latest from USPTO leadership.

