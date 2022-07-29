ARTICLE

The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (Tee-Tee-Ā-Bee) has scheduled seven (VII) oral hearings for the month of July 2022. The hearings will be held via video conference. Briefs and other papers for each case may be found at TTABVUE via the links provided.

August 2, 2022 - 1 PM: I n re Panini America, Inc., Serial No. 90004393 [Section 2(d) refusal to register CHOICE for "Collectible trading cards; Sports trading cards" on the ground of likelihood of confusion with the registered marks PLAYER'S CHOICE, PLAYER'S CHOICE CLUB, PLAYER'S CHOICE ACADEMY, MLB PLAYER'S CHOICE, PRESIDENT'S CHOICE, CHOICE MARKETING SPORTS CARDS, and COLLECTOR'S CHOICE, for trading cards.]

August 4, 2022 - 1 PM: Eden Food, Inc v. Smooth Lounge, Opposition No. 91265174 [Section 2(d) opposition to registration of ADAM & EDEN FORMULATIONS for "Dietary supplements; Herbal supplements; Mineral supplements; Nutritional supplements; Vitamin supplements" in view of an alleged family of EDEN marks registered for food and food services].

August 11, 2022 - 1PM: In re NextGen Management, LLC, Serial No. 88098031 [Section 2(e)(1) mere descriptiveness refusal of DX PORTAL for "Providing an Internet website portal in the healthcare field to provide a patient and caregivers with the patient's drug prescription information."]

August 16, 2022 - 1 PM: In re Uman Diagnostics AB, Serial No. 88969633 [Refusal to register NF-LIGHT for "Specimen analysis kits containing reagents and assays for detecting neurological biomarkers in biological samples, serum, blood, plasma, saliva, and cerebrospinal fluid in human and animal samples used by medical and clinical researchers in labs and institutions"on the grounds of genericness and, alternatively, mere descriptiveness and lack of acquired distinctiveness.]

August 23, 2022 - 1 PM: Caterpillar Inc. v. Puma S.C., Cancellation No. 92067079 [Petition for cancellation of a registration for the mark PROCAT for, inter alia, footwear and headbands, on the grounds of abandonment and likelihood of confusion with, an likelihood of dilution of, the registered mark CAT for overlapping clothing items.]

August 25, 2022 - 1 PM: In re Midwestern Pet Food, LLC. , Serial No. 88043262 [Refusal to register EARTHBORN REBORN for "pet food" on the ground that applicant's specimens fail to show use of Applicant's mark in commerce in connection with the identified goods.]

August 30, 2022 - 1 PM: In re Natural Cravings Pet Treats LLC., Serial No. 88785786 [Refusal to register BEEF CHEEK for "Edible treats and chews for pets" on the ground of genericness.]

