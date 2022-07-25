The next quarterly meeting of the United States Patent and Trademark Office's Trademark Public Advisory Committee (TPAC) will be held on July 29, 2022, from 11:30AM to 2:30 PM (ET). TPAC advises the Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Director of the USPTO on trademark-related policy matters, operations, administration, and financial performance. The public meeting agenda will be available five days before the scheduled meeting. You may add this to your calendar here.

