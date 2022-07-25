United States:
Trademark Public Advisory Committee (TPAC) Quarterly Meeting: July 29, 2022 At 11:30 AM (ET)
25 July 2022
Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks, P.C.
The next quarterly meeting of the United States Patent and
Trademark Office's Trademark Public Advisory Committee (TPAC)
will be held on July 29, 2022, from 11:30AM to 2:30 PM (ET). TPAC
advises the Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property
and Director of the USPTO on trademark-related policy matters,
operations, administration, and financial performance. The public
meeting agenda will be available five days before the scheduled
meeting. You may add this to your calendar here.
