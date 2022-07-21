Beginning August 1, the USPTO is streamlining the process for following new assignments, obtaining information on pending assignments, questions on assignments, liens on patents, filing assignments, recordation forms, and trademark assignments. Users will submit requests virtually using the Electronic Patent Assignment System (EPAS) and Electronic Trademark Assignment System (ETAS) storefronts. Paper and fax assignment requests will be directed to the EPAS and ETAS storefronts for digital submissions. A link to the Assignments Recordation Branch webpage on the USPTO website can be found here.

