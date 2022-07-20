Pryor Cashman client META filed a lawsuit in the Southern District of New York against Meta Platforms, Inc. (formerly Facebook), alleging violations of META's registered and common law trademark rights.

META was founded in 2010, more than a decade before Facebook's rebranding in 2021.

Partner Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme, co-chair of Pryor Cashman's Trademark Group, noted that Facebook is offering the same goods and services that META has provided for over a decade, and is targeting the identical consumers that META has worked with for the same period.

"Facebook has deployed its almost limitless resources to saturate the marketplace with its infringing META mark," said Dyan. "This is textbook reverse confusion, which has caused, and is likely to continue to cause, significant and irreparable harm to META. Facebook cannot be allowed to continue its infringing conduct with impunity."

The team representing META includes Partners Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme and Robert J. deBrauwere, Counsel Felicity Kohn, and Associate Nicholas Saady.

The lawsuit has generated widespread media interest, including from Bloomberg, CNN Business, IP Watchdog, Law360, the New York Law Journal, Reuters, and others. Use the links below to read more (a subscription may be required).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.