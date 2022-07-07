In addition to Professor Lorelei Ritchie's article, blogged yesterday, the May-June issue of The Trademark Reporter [pdf here] includes an article by Dr. Xiaoren Wang on trade dress protection and its impact on competition, and a reply by four scholars to Hal Poret's critique of their 2019 dilution study.

Table of Contents

Recognizing the "Use-fulness of Evidence at the TTAB," Lorelei D. Ritchie. Trade Dress Protection and its Impact on Competition: An Attempt at an Empirical Approach, Dr. Xiaorien Wang. Commentary: Clearing Up Some Confusion About Dilution: A Reply to Hal Poret, Barton Beebe, Roy Germano, Christopher Jon Sprigman, and Joel H. Steckel.

