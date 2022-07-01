Russell Earl "Bucky" Dent was a light-hitting shortstop for the New York Yankess when, in 1978, he hit a three-run homer that gave the Yankees a 3–2 lead in the AL East division tie-breaker game against the Boston Red Sox. The Yankees went on to win that game, and then the World Series over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Boston Red Sox fans still refer to him ruefully as "Bucky Fucking Dent." Apparently seeking to cash in on that celebrity, Mr. Dent has filed applications to register both BUCKY DENT and BUCKY F'ING DENT for, inter alia, entertainment services in the nature of live appearances by a former professional baseball player, and for clothing (Serial Nos. 97462500, 97462515, 97462865, and 97462897, filed June 16, 2022).

The TTABlogger, being a White Sox fan, fondly remembers Mr. Dent as a rookie shortstop for the Pale Hose. He was traded to the Bronx Bombers in 1977. Not only did he win the World Series with the Yankees in 1978, but he hit .417 and was named the World Series MVP!

Read comments and post your comment here.

TTABlogger comment: I wonder whether some Red Sox fan will oppose just for spite? Note that Mr. Dent is planning a road trip to Fenway Park. Good luck with that!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.