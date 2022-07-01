ARTICLE

The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (Tee-Tee-Ā-Bee) has scheduled five (5) oral hearings for the month of July 2022. The hearings will be held via video conference. Briefs and other papers for each case may be found at TTABVUE via the links provided.

July 7, 2022 - 1 PM: In re Di-Namic Records, Serial No. 87399929 [Refusal to register the mark THIS IS FOR MY GIRLS for "entertainment information; musical composition for others; production of musical sound recording," on the ground that the specimens of use do not evidence an association between the mark and the recited services.]

July 12, 2022 - 1 PM: In re Responsiveads, Inc., Serial No. 88453313 [Refusal to register ResponsiveAds for advertising, marketing and promotional services and for marketing software, on the ground of mere descriptiveness and lack of acquired distinctiveness.]

July 13, 2022 - 10 AM: New Enchantment, LLC v. MedSpa S.R.L., Cancellations Nos. 92067467 and 92071795 [Petitions for cancellation of two registrations for the mark MIAMO for cosmetics, dietetic foods, and related products, and for medical, human hygiene, and beauty services, in view of the registered mark MII AMO for, inter alia, cosmetics and spa services.]

July 14, 2022 - 11 AM: In re C.E. Shepherd Company, LLC, Serial No. 88636382 [Refusal to register MODULAR GABION SYSTEMS for "Gabions of steel wire"on the grounds of genericness or, alternatively, mere descriptiveness and lack of acquired distinctiveness.]

July 26, 2022 - 1 PM: Mystery Ranch, Ltd. v. Terminal Moraine Inc. dba Moraine Sales, Opposition No. 91250565 Opposition to registration of the mark DANA DESIGN in the form shown below, for backpacks, shoulder bags, and similar gear, on the grounds that the mark falsely suggests a connection with Dana Gleason, the owner of opposer, under Section 2(a), and the mark comprises the name of a living individual without his consent, under Section 2(c).]

