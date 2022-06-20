Welcome to the Last Month at the Federal Circuit—a look at recent Federal Circuit decisions impacting the intellectual property community. In this podcast, we are joined by Finnegan partner Mike Jakes. Mike is currently the leader of Finnegan's appellate practice and has appeared in over 100 appeals at the Federal Circuit and argued over 50 times. Mike provides updates on Arthrex, American Axle, and Section 101. He also discusses the recent Federal Circuit case of Pavo Solutions v. Kingston Technology.

