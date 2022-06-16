The 2022 edition of The Legal 500 recognized six Pryor Cashman practice groups as top-tier national practices. This is the 14th consecutive year that the guide has ranked Pryor Cashman as a top law firm.

The Legal 500 included the firm in its latest rankings for:

In addition, The Legal 500 lauded two Pryor Cashman lawyers, naming Partner Frank Scibilia a "Leading Lawyer" in Copyright and Counsel Dina Weinstein a "Rising Star" in Immigration.

Testimonials praising the firm's Media + Entertainment Litigation team say, "The collective knowledge, experience and effectiveness of the team in handling music and IP-related matters, both from a counseling and litigation standpoint," and "Each of the individuals we work with are always accessible, and they each have institutional knowledge of the subject areas for which we retain them. They are very capable attorneys who just get the job done, and in a cost-efficient manner."

In the IP categories, the guide notes that Pryor Cashman's Copyright practice "advises major names in music and entertainment (brands, artists, celebrities) on the monetization of their copyright assets and safeguards them through infringement litigation," and the firm's Trademarks practice "provides a one-stop-shop for brand management, advising on the enforcement, maintenance and clearance of the trademarks of major global clients such as Kanye West, Honda, L'Oréal and Avon."

For Immigration, The Legal 500 says the practice "has demonstrable strength acting for multinational clients across the pharmaceuticals and entertainment industry. The team handles global mobility issues and advises clients on audits before federal agencies."

And in the transactional categories, The Legal 500 notes that the firm's Mergers + Acquisitions practice has "expertise in M&A, joint ventures, asset purchases, spin-offs and tender offers, among other transactions," and the Media + Entertainment team "handles transactions for record companies, TV and motion picture production companies, as well as creators and artists, including cutting-edge matters such as its representation of AI tech-driven global music rights management agency Muserk."

The Legal 500 U.S. rankings are based on work achievements, depth and experience of practice, and independent reviews from clients and peer law firms across the country. The awards are given to elite legal practitioners, based on comprehensive research into the U.S. legal market.

