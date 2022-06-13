ARTICLE

当中国商标局（TMO）从2022年1月1日起完全转向数字证书时，美国专利商标局（USPTO）从2022年5月24日起引入了商标注册证的数字化进程。根据美国专利商标局的规定，商标注册证将不再通过纸质打印并邮寄至登记的通信地址的方式发放。取而代之的是，美国专利商标局以电子方式颁发注册证书，由局长电子签名，并带有数字印章用于认证注册。美国专利商标局将官方注册证书上传至商标状态和文件检索（TSDR）系统，并向商标持有者和所有登记的电子邮件地址发送能够访问证书的链接。

美国专利商标局认为，发放电子注册证将减少商标持有者获取注册证书所需的时间，并使注册证书的获取更加简便。

2022年5月24日之前提交申请的商标持有人可以免费申请纸质证书。在该日期之后提交申请的申请人可以花25美元申请纸质证书。获取商标注册认证副本的过程保持不变。

完整新闻请参看： https://www.uspto.gov/trademarks/laws/electronic-registration

While China Trademark Office (TMO) shifted to totally digital certificate from January 1st 2022, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has introduced the process for the digitalization of trademark registration certificates starting from May 24, 2022.

According to the USPTO, Trademark registration certificates will no longer issued by printing the registration certificate on paper and mailing the certificate to the correspondence address of record. Instead, the registration is issued electronically by the USPTO under electronic signature of the Director and with a digital seal, which serves to authenticate the registration. The USPTO uploads official registration certificates to the Trademark Status and Document Retrieval (TSDR) system and emails trademark owners and all email addresses of record a link to access their certificates upon issue.

The USPTO believes issuing electronic registration certificates will decrease the time necessary for trademark owners to obtain a registration certificate and make them generally more accessible.

Trademark owners who filed prior to May 24, 2022 may request a paper certificate at no charge. Applicants filing after that date can request a paper certificate for $25. There is no change to the process to obtain a certified copy of a trademark registration.

See the full news here: https://www.uspto.gov/trademarks/laws/electronic-registration

