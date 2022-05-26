United States:
Finguerra-DuCharme Shortlisted For Luxury Law Summit's 2022 Partner Of The Year
26 May 2022
Pryor Cashman LLP
Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme, partner and co-chair of Pryor
Cashman's Trademark Group, was shortlisted for The
Luxury Law Alliance and Summit's 2022 Partner of the Year.
Winners will be announced at the Luxury Law Awards Ceremony
with an audience of over 200 luxury business leaders and GCs
in November.
Read more about the award ceremony below.
