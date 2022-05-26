Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme, partner and co-chair of Pryor Cashman's Trademark Group, was shortlisted for The Luxury Law Alliance and Summit's 2022 Partner of the Year.

Winners will be announced at the Luxury Law Awards Ceremony with an audience of over 200 luxury business leaders and GCs in November.

