Although the Examining Attorney accepted applicant's claim of acquired distinctiveness under Section 2(f), the applicant maintained its right to contest the Section 2(e)(4) refusal of its mark VESS for various educational services. The Board, however, agreed with Examining Attorney Maureen J. Reed that VESS is primarily merely a surname, and so it affrrmed the refusal. In re Education First, Inc., Serial No. 87875275 (May 18, 2022) [not precedential] (Opinion by Judge Christopher Larkin).

The Board spent the first 12 pages of the decision explaining the history of the prosecution of this application. Turning to the substance of the surname, the Board applied the standard Benthin test, focusing first on what has become the most important factor, the "frequency of, and public exposure to" the proposed mark as a surname.

Census bureau data showed that 2300 people have the surname VESS, and online articles, webpages, and pages from Wikipedia and Linkedin referred to persons with the surname VESS. Applicant argued that the online evidence is hearsay, but the Board pointed out that the Federal Rules of Evidence (which define hearsay and govern when it is and is not admissible at a hearing or trial) "do not apply in ex parte appeals." Even it they did, the evidence submitted by the Examining Attorney was not offered for the truth of the matter stated (i.e., so-and-so did such-and-such), but only to show that the public was exposed to use of VESS as a surname.

The Board also rejected the argument that the USPTO must show that persons named VESS are famous or prominent. See In re tapio GmbH [TTABlogged here]. The Board noted that "[i]n the final analysis, however, whether or not 'Vess' is a 'rare' surname is of little importance because ''[e]ven a rare surname may be held primarily merely a surname if its primary significance to purchasers is that of a surname.'"

Applicant claimed that "vess" has other meanings, pointing to the Urban Dictionary. However, because the Urban Dictionary is a collaborative website, the Board requires corroboration of the entries (as it does with Wikipedia). The Board agreed with the Examining Attorney that "vess" does not have an "ordinary language" meaning "of the sort that would be found in a standard dictionary of American English."

Applicant also claimed that "vess" is a fanciful term that it coined as an acronym for the Spanish phrase "Vida Equilibrada Sentido y Sabiduría." However, there was no evidence that consumers are familiar with the Spanish-language phrase, much less with the claimed abbreviation "V.E.S.S."

Finally, the Examining Attorney furnished evidence that VESS has the structure and pronunciation of a surname, namely, inclusion of the surnames "Hess," "Ness," "Bess," "Gess," and "Ress" in the LEXISNEXIS Public Records database, all of which surnames have the same four-letter, one-syllable structure as "Vess," and when pronounced are quite similar in sound to "Vess."

The Board therefore affirmed the Section 2(e)(4) refusal, but in light of the accepted Section 2(f) claim, the application will now be published for opposition.

Read comments and post your comment here.

TTABlogger comment: FWIW: I've never met anyone named Vess, Hess, Ness, Bess, Gess, or Ress.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.