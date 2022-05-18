I ran a Twitter poll for the last several days, asking this question: After attending the INTA Annual Meeting in DC, did you test positive for Covid? The results are set out below. I take no position regarding the statistical significance of these results, but look forward to comments regarding same.

If these poll results hold true for the entire 6,800 people in attendance, that would mean more than 1,750 attendees tested positive for Covid. The ramifications of that number of infections are troublesome, to say the least.

A few side notes: Several people have told me that, based on conversations with others, they think the positive rate was even higher: closer to 50%. One of the surprising things I heard is that the opening speaker, at the end of his speech, told his listeners that each of them should hug eight other people in the room. Not a good idea, I think.

