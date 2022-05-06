United States:
Utilizing Social Media To Generate IP Value (Podcast)
06 May 2022
Williams Mullen
Social media is a great frontier to build and expand brand
equity. Companies use it to create brand identities and even brand
"personalities." On the latest episode
of Trending Now - An IP Podcast,
Courtney Reigel and Ed White offer guidance and caution regarding
companies' use of social media in the modern era, including
protection, enforcement, policies and influencer agreements.
