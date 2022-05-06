Social media is a great frontier to build and expand brand equity. Companies use it to create brand identities and even brand "personalities." On the latest episode of Trending Now - An IP Podcast, Courtney Reigel and Ed White offer guidance and caution regarding companies' use of social media in the modern era, including protection, enforcement, policies and influencer agreements.

