Podcast Series: Last Month At The Federal Circuit - April 2022
04 May 2022
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
Welcome to the Last Month at the Federal Circuit—a look at
recent Federal Circuit decisions impacting the intellectual
property community. In this podcast, Finnegan partner Kevin Rodkey joins us to
discuss the decision in Hunting Titan Inc. v.
DynaEnergetics.
