Thus far in 2002, the Board has affirmed 77 of the first 80 Section 2(d) refusals it has considered on appeal. Here are the latest three appeals for your consideration. [Results in first comment].

In re Aubrac Holdings, Inc., Serial No. 88586817 (April 29, 2022) [not precedential] (Opinion by Judge Melanye K. Johnson). [Section 2(d) refusal of ULTIMATE AMMUNITION for, inter alia, "Ammunition; Ammunition for firearms; Rifle ammunition; Shells for large size ammunition; Shotshell ammunition; Small arms ammunition," in view of the registered mark ULTIMATE for "ammunition; shotgun shells; shotgun shell shot."]

In re Nano Magic, LLC, Serial No. 88879556 (April 29, 2022) [not precedential] (Opinion by Judge Mark Lebow) [Section 2(d) refusal of POWERED BY SCIENCE. WORKS LIKE MAGIC. for "cleaning preparations, namely, cleaning solutions and disposable wipes impregnated with cleaning solutions for the cleaning of surfaces, glass, porcelain, ceramic, mirrors, doors, vehicles, household items and devices, and electronic devices; all-purpose cleaning preparations," in view of the registered mark WORKS LIKE MAGIC POWERED BY SCIENCE for "deodorants for refrigerators; deodorizing products, namely, all purpose deodorizer preparations for household, commercial and industrial use."]

In re Hella Gutmann Solutions GmbH, Serial No. 79135477 (April 29, 2022) [not precedential] (Opinion by Judge Cynthia C. Lynch). [Section 2(d) refusal of HGS DATA for "Updating, systematization, collection and maintenance of technical and diagnostic data for motor vehicles for the purpose of assisting motor vehicle mechanics to maintain and repair motor vehicles" [DATA disclaimed], in view of the registered marks HGS and the word-plus-design mark shown below, for, inter alia, "compilation of information into computer databases" and "systemization of information into computer databases" [GLOBAL SOLUTIONS] disclaimed.]

TTABlog comment: How did you do? See any WYHAs?

