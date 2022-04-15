The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (Tee-Tee-A-Bee) has scheduled five (V) oral hearings for the month of April 2022. The hearings will be held via video conference. Briefs and other papers for each case may be found at TTABVUE via the links provided.

April 5, 2022 - 11 AM: Cobra Kai Jiu Jitsu, LLC v. Damien C. Noorbakhsh and Samir Rajic, Opposition No. 91253442 [Opposition to registration of COBRA KAI for "T-Shirts" [KAI disclaimed] in view of the registered marks COBRA KAI JIU JITSU for "Providing general fitness and mixed martial arts facilities that require memberships and are focused in the fields of general fitness, exercise, and mixed martial arts," and the word-plus-design mark shown below, for "Martial arts uniforms; Martial arts uniforms, namely, gis; Clothing for wear in wrestling games; Fight shorts for mixed martial arts or grappling; Mixed martial arts suits." [KAI and JIU JITSU disclaimed]]

April 6, 2022 - 2 PM: JNF LLC v. Harwood International Incorporated, Cancellation No. 92070634 [Petition for cancellation of a registration for the mark HAPPIEST HOUR for "bar and restaurant services," on the ground of priority and likelihood of confusion with Petitioner's common law mark THE HAPPIEST HOUR for identical services.]

April 12, 2022 - 1 PM: Basic Sports Apparel, Inc. v. Spiral Directd Ltd, Opposition No. 91232798 [Opposition to registration of SPIRAL for retail and wholesale store services featuring clothing, handbags, and various other products, on the grounds of fraud and likelihood of confusion with the identical, registered mark for "Hats; Headbands; Jackets; Pants; Pullovers; T-shirts; Underwear; Vests."

April 21, 2022 - 2 PM: Kate Spade LLC v. Woly, Inc., Opposition No. 91241442 [Section 2(d) opposition to registration of the mark shown below left, for "wrist watches," in view of the registered and allegedly famous mark shown below right for, inter alia, watches.]

April 26, 2022 - 2 PM: In re Aubrac Holdings, LLC , Serial No. 88586817 [Section 2(e)(1) mere descriptiveness refusal of the proposed mark ULTIMATE AMMUNITION for, inter alia, ammunition, and rejection of applicant's Section 2(f) claim of acquired distinctiveness.]

Read comments and post your comment here.

The TTABlog

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.