In re ProBody Scandinavia, Serial No. 87771075 (April 1, 2022) [not precedential] (Opinion by Judge Angela Lykos). [Mere descriptiveness refusal of FASHIONSUPPORT for, inter alia, compression garments, and compression socks for medical or therapeutic use. Applicant contended that the proposed mark "is suggestive in relation to the identified goods because the juxtaposition of the two words requires the consumer to engage in multi-step reasoning since 'some degree of thought or imagination is required to understand that Applicant's goods involve compression bandages or compression socks.'"]

In re Headspace Meditation Limited, Serial No. 79281613 (March 30, 2022) [not precedential] (Opinion by Judge Thomas Shaw). [Mere descriptiveness refusal of SLEEPCAST for "Audio recordings featuring fictional stories to be used for purposes of meditation, relaxation and sleep-induction." Applicant asserted that the proposed mark is not merely descriptive because "[t]he SLEEPCAST mark does not describe the recordings offered under the mark with any degree of particularity," pointing out that the Examining Attorney's sleep podcast evidence includes genres such as bedtime stories, meditation, sleep science, relaxing sounds, hypnosis, and Bible stories.]

In re Biogena GmbH & Co., Serial No. 79285012 (March 7, 2022) [not precedential] (Opinion by Marc A. Bergsman). [Mere descriptiveness refusal of 3-SALT ZINC for dietary supplements. Applicant argued that the purchasing public is unaware of the technical meaning of the term "salt," and will perceive "salt" as being "sodium chloride," "even though there is no sodium chloride in the zinc supplements. Therefore, the purchasing public will have to exercise a multiple step reasoning process to decipher the meaning of 3-SALT ZINC."]

