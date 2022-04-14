Widely recognized as the best non-INTA event at the INTA annual meeting, MEET THE BLOGGERS returns for its 16th edition on Monday night, May 2nd, from 8-10 PM at The Eleanor (website here), located at 100 Florida Avenue NE in Washington, DC (across from the NoMa-Gallaudet Metro Station). Beer, wine, and other beverages, and light food will be provided. All thanks to our sponsor, Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks, P.C. Stop by and meet some of the world's best trademark attorneys, and also say hello to Marty Schwimmer and me.

We plan to occupy the outdoor patio at The Eleanor, but braver souls may want to venture inside for bowling and other frivolities. I plan to stay outside, and masked. See you there!

The TTABlog

