United States:
The Inside BS On Patents And Intellectual Property Law (Video)
06 April 2022
Cozen O'Connor
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Edward Weisz joined Dave
Lorenzo's Inside BS Show to discuss the
value of intellectual property to a business as well as many other
aspects of intellectual property law.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States
Merchandise License Agreements
Morgan Lewis
Rights holders are almost always looking for ways to monetize the intellectual property (IP) that they own or license. For owners of rights in popular logos; characters from TV shows,...
Trademarks Comparative Guide
Obhan & Associates
Trademarks Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of India, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries