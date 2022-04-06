The USPTO is seeking applications for the position of Supervisory Managing Interlocutory Attorney at the TTAB. The detailed announcement may be found here at the USA Jobs website. The deadline for applications is April 7, 2022.

Job Title: Supervisory Managing Interlocutory Attorney

Department: Department Of Commerce

Agency: Patent and Trademark Office

The incumbent of this position has a broad, general understanding of the legal issues handled by the TTAB, and is responsible for providing TTAB leadership on a variety of management issues relating to the workflow and processes. The individual selected for this position will:

Exercise the full range of supervisory responsibilities for assigned TTAB staff, to include the Interlocutory Attorneys and other designated TTAB personnel.

Provide key legal advice on matters of policy and procedure.

Render professional legal policy, or legal advice and services to agency officials with respect to questions, regulations, practices, or other matters falling within the purview of TTAB.

Formulate policy, advise staff of policy decisions, and serve as a mentor to new attorneys.

Plan, organize, and carry out analytical duties involving programs that will affect the operation of, and improve the efficiency of the TTAB.

Serve as the team leader responsible for assigning segments of studies or evaluations to other participants, coordinating the efforts of the group, and consolidating findings into evaluation reports, or recommend courses of action.

Represent the TTAB at continuing legal education and bar association programs, explaining to, and updating members of the trademark bar, and other stakeholders, on trends, developments in legal issues, and standard operating procedures of the TTAB.

The TTABlog

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.