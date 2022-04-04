ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Pamela Chestek, sometimes known as the IP Ownership Maven (blog), applied to register the mark CHESTEK LEGAL on behalf of her law firm, for "legal services." However, she declined to provide the "domicile address" of applicant, instead furnishing a post office box number in Raleigh, North Carolina. Examining Attorney Charles L. Jenkins, Jr., refused registration, citing violation of Trademark Rules 2.189 and 2.32(a)(2) because a post office box is not a street address. Applicant argued that the applicable rules were unlawfully promulgated and should not be enforced. The Board disagreed. In re Chestek PLLC, 2022 USPQ2d 299 (TTAB 2022) [precedential] (Opinion by Judge Cynthia C. Lynch).

The term "domicile" in this context means "the permanent legal address of residence of a natural person or the principal place of business of a juristic entity." According to TMEP Section 803.05(a)(2021), "[i]n most cases, a post office box, a 'care of ' (c/o) address, the address of a mail forwarding service, or other similar variation cannot be a domicile address." Applicant chose not to avail itself of the procedure whereby an applicant may seek to avoid making public its domicile address.

The Board ruled that the TTAB is not the proper forum for challenging the enforcement of an applicable rule: "the proper course for such a challenge would have been a petition for rulemaking." See 5 USC § 553(e) ("Each agency shall give an interested person the right to petition for the issuance, amendment, or repeal of a rule."). Applicant cited the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) but offered "no authority for making an APA challenge in an administrative forum that is part of the same agency that adopted the rules and policy guidance."

The applicant pointed to a "petition for rulemaking" filed by the Software Freedom Conservancy, also represented by Ms. Chestek, which petition sought a suspension of Rules 2.189 and 2.2(o) and (p), and requested a "new notice and rulemaking process to add more appropriately constrained rules." The decision on that petition was incorporated in the subject decision because it addressed the USPTO's compliance with the APA, the Paperwork Reduction Act, the Regulatory Flexibility Act, and Executive Order 13771 (now revoked) in connection with the challenged rules. For the reasons stated in the petition decision, applicant's arguments in this case "are not a basis to avoid the domicile address requirement."

The Board also found unpersuasive applicant's policy arguments. The domicile information entered on the application form is now hidden from public view. Applicant argued that this was insufficient because "one should not have to rely on a government agency for one's personal safety." However, applicant did not assert any such need for secrecy, and it explicitly refused to avail itself of the USPTO's procedure for waiver of the rule. See Rules 2.146(a)(5) and 2.148, and TMEP Section 1708.

Finally, applicant argued that the refusal to register should be reversed due to "nonfeasance" in the handling of Software Freedom Conservancy's petiition. The Board pointed out, however, that the applicant here is not in privity with the Conservancy, and it would not be proper for the Board to consider an unrelated petition matter involving an unrelated third party.

And so, the Board affirmed the refusal

TTABlogger comment:It seems to me that an individual applicant would have a better argument for privacy and secrecy than a law firm.

The TTABlog

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.