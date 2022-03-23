ARTICLE

With nearly 3 million subscribers, ALM is considered the most trusted source of news, data, and legal, financial, real estate, and business industries. The company launched a comprehensive rebrand this year during the 2022 Legalweek events.

According to their announcement: "The rebrand and its underlying internal reorganization of company resources will allow ALM to add new, more insightful content and further improve its analytical capabilities. Customers can expect timely alerts to new risks and emerging trends along with expanded global coverage of existing markets. Leveraging ALM's data-rich environment and information gathering, ALM will be adding to its intelligence offerings to assist industry leaders in making better strategic decisions, as well as facilitating tools and resources to help buyers and sellers in key markets to better engage one another. Year-round support and promotion of in-person events will be enhanced as well."

In connection with ALM's rebrand, Pryor Cashman provided the company with advice on corporate, intellectual property and strategic matters, along with additional support regarding internal structuring issues.

The firm attorneys working on the rebrand include Teresa Lee, Lawrence Spector, Jeffrey Johnson, Robert deBrauwere, Shane Stroud and Philippe Zylberg.

