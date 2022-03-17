Here are three recent decisions in Section 2(d) proceedings: two oppositions and one cancellation. Can you guess how they came out based on the minimal information I have provided? [Answer in first comment].

Sean Stevens v. Valino Tires USA LLC, Cancellation No. 92073974 (February 28, 2022) [not precedential] (Opinion by Judge Melanye K. Johnson). [Petition for cancellation of a registration for the mark VALINO & Design for "tires; tires for land vehicles; tires for vehicle wheels; automobile tires," in view of petitioner's common law mark VELLANO FORGED WHEELS for wheel rims and wheels. The Board found that petitioner's products are forged, custom built, luxury wheels and rims directed to purchasers "who would exercise a much higher degree of care than an average purchaser of wheels and rims, and as a result, the high degree of care exercised by these purchasers weighs against a finding of likelihood of confusion."]

Sun Bum LLC v. Health Bomb LLC, Opposition No. 91264019 (March 10, 2022) [not precedential] (Opinion by Judge Christopher Larkin) [Opposition to registration of SKI BUM for "Face creams, non-medicated face serum" in view of the registered mark SUN BUM & Design for, inter alia, "body and beauty care cosmetics," "cosmetic preparations, namely, firming creams and lotions," and "facial moisturizers." The goods are legally identical, but are the marks close enough? The Board found that opposer's mark falls on the "strong" side of the spectrum, but not "on the much higher end of the commercial strength spectrum." Opposer's mark is entitled to something more than "the normal scope of protection to which inherently distinctive marks are entitled."]

Westguard Insurance Company v. Hanover Stone Partners, LLC , Opposition No. 91234475 (March 11, 2022) [not precedential] (Opinion by Judge Cheryl S. Goodman). [Opposition to registration of WORKERSCOMP GUARD for various services in the field of workers' compensation insurance [WORKERSCOMP disclaimed], in view of the opposer's common law mark and shortened trade name GUARD for insurance services and other related services. The Board found opposer's mark to be conceptually weak but commercially strong.]

Read comments and post your comment here.

TTABlog comment: How did you do?

The TTABlog

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.