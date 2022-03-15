Well, we finally had a reversal, or at least a partial reversal, in a Section 2(d) appeal: see the TRITAN decision (here). But the other 40 Section 2(d) appeals decided this year resulted in affirmances. Here are four more appeals decided this week. How do you think they turned out? Answer in first comment.

In re JSS Concepts Holding Co., LLC, Serial No. 88362890 (March 3, 2022) [not precedential] (Opinion by Judge Thomas Shaw) [Section 2(d) refusal of HEIRLOOM HOSPITALITY for "Offering business management assistance in the establishment and operation of restaurants and bars; Outsource service provider in the field of business management of restaurants and bars" [HOSPITALITY disclaimed], in view of the registered mark HEIRLOOM for "Branding services, namely, consulting, development, management and marketing of brands for businesses and/or individuals."]

In re Shell Case Limited , Serial No. 79273053 (March 8, 2022) [not precedential] (Opinion by Judge Thomas Shaw). [Section 2(d) refusal of SHELL-CASE in stylized form, for "Bags, namely, all-purpose carrying bags, leather bags for packaging, leather bags for component packaging, leather bags for shipment of merchandise and components, all-purpose carrying bags for salespeople, bags for climbers in the nature of all-purpose carrying bags, all purpose carrying bags for use by campers, bag for sports, backpacks, suitcases," in view of the registered mark SHELLVCASE, for, inter alia, "Bags adapted for laptops."]



In re Billy Jack Carter, Serial No. 88464536 (March 8, 2022) [not precedential] (Opinion by Judge Karen Kuhlke). [Section 2(d) refusal of CHAPTRE in view of the registered mark CHAPTER for overlapping real estate services.]

In re Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn, Inc., Serial No. 86636794 (March 9, 2022) [not precedential] (Opinion by Judge Albert Zervas. [Section 2(d) refusal of MOONLITE for "wines" in view of the registered mark MOONLIGHT MEADERY for "honey wine, wine" [MEADERY disclaimed]].

