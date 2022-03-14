Welcome back to the...—



Is there anything you want to say to me?

...Are you sure...?

...You forgot, didn't you...?

Well let me remind you...

It's the first anniversary of this often irreverent, at times poignant, occasionally (?) humorous(???), and always informative labor of love I call the "Sports & Entertainment Spotlight." The first year is said to be the toughest, that tries the mettle of a relationship and well, the honeymoon phase is over. So, if you've made it this far, you're in it for the long haul. Of course, always happy to pick up new friends along the way. As we embark on the second year of the "Spotlight," complete with some swanky, new branding (hat tip to the Foster Garvey marketing mavens). I would love to have an opportunity to connect with you, the reader, and hear your thoughts and feedback on how I'm doing (other than from members of my family), what topics matter the most to you, etc. In that vein, I invite you to connect with me on LinkedIn or email me at josh.bloomgarden@foster.com. So as I await your outreach to imbue me with the knowledge to help me upgrade the lightbulbs in the "Spotlight," here is your anniversary present:

University of Connecticut women's basketball guard Paige Buecklers is taking full advantage of the name, image and likeness (NIL) era in college athletics, cashing in on her brand and perhaps most significantly, bringing more interest to women's athletics. Amazing what can happen when the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) loosens its grip (albeit begrudgingly).

In a collision of Sports & Entertainment, the National Basketball Association (NBA) has voiced its objection to the use of NBA team logos and other trademarks in the biopic HBO series "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" without any trademark license or clearance. Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics objected to there not being a biopic series about them.

Think before you post. Rapper Nas is the latest defendant against copyright infringement claims by photographer and serial plaintiff Al Pereira (who has filed about 500 copyright infringement lawsuits in the past few years), having posted on Instagram — without a license — a 1993 black and white photo by Pereira of himself (Nas) and fellow rappers 2pac and Redman. Related tip: next time you're at a friend's wedding, in lieu of shopping for a gift on your friend's registry, give your friend a license agreement to use any photos you take of your friend at the wedding. Sure, you'll lose a friend, but at least that former friend will have the security of knowing you won't sue them. And that's the greatest gift of all.

Disgraced Hollywood Producer Harvey Weinstein made headlines for having smuggled Milk Duds candy behind bars. I am not sure whether that is as much an indictment of LA County jail security as it is an endorsement of the quality of LA County jail toothbrushes. Either way, I am going to go out on a limb and guess that Milk Duds confectioners The Hershey Company will not be using this press for its next marketing campaign.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.