In this episode of Williams Mullen Manufacturing Edge, Intellectual Property Partner Rick Matthews identifies the benefits and limitations of patents, copyrights, trademarks, and trade secrets for manufacturers seeking to protect their IP rights from inception to R&D to product launch. He also describes his approach to assessing new products, designs, and inventions.

Originally published 8 February 2022

