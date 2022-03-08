To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this episode of Williams Mullen
Manufacturing Edge, Intellectual Property Partner
Rick Matthews identifies the benefits and limitations of patents,
copyrights, trademarks, and trade secrets for manufacturers seeking
to protect their IP rights from inception to R&D to product
launch. He also describes his approach to assessing new products,
designs, and inventions.
In Lubby Holdings LLC v. Chung, the Federal Circuit held corporate officers and employees who actively assist with their corporation's infringement may be personally liable for inducing infringement even without any piercing of the corporate veil.
Last week, the Federal Circuit issued a decision holding that parties can contractually bargain away their rights to file petitions for Inter Partes Review ("IPR") at the Patent Trial and Appeals Board.