Pryor Cashman congratulates partners Brad D. Rose, Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme, and Teresa Lee as their exceptional trademark law practices have been individually recognized by the 2022 World Trademark Review (WTR) 1000. Due to the hard work of the attorneys mentioned above and their teams, Pryor Cashman was also ranked in the Sliver Band of this year's WTR 1000. The firm was recognized in the 'enforcement and litigation' and 'prosecution and strategy' categories. This distinction is awarded to firms with an eminent trademark practice with substantial high-end clientele and stellar work output.

The following excerpt is an excerpt from the firm's WTR profile:

Among brand owners – from companies to entrepreneurs, fashion designers, and celebrities – Pryor Cashman has an impeccable reputation for the efficiency and dexterity with which it manages large-scale global prosecution and enforcement campaigns and the tenacity with which it litigates. Leading lights Brad D. Rose, Teresa Lee, and Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme garner glowing references from the market. Of IP chair Rose, one source comments: "If you've connected with him, then I've got excellent news – you have successfully found the single best expert in the trademark space. He's the sharpest, most experienced IP mind anywhere, which I say with complete conviction having worked with hundreds of attorneys. His creativity is unmatched." Another adds: "When Brad is on a project, I know it will be handled with precision and treated as if it were his own personal business." And a third says: "What I especially like about Brad is his ability to remain calm in crisis situations." "Teresa has unparalleled knowledge of trademark law and facilitates easy decision making with the clarity of her advice. She's someone you can entrust thousands of global registrations to." Finguerra-DuCharme co-chairs the trademark group and is hailed by peers as a "top-notch trademark and copyright litigator", and by those, she represents as a "responsive and eminently capable lawyer who does a great job on clearance and prosecution work, particularly in overcoming thorny office actions". She counts L'Oréal, Richemont International, and Honda as clients. All three are at the forefront of developments in the cannabis industry and represent diverse investors, influencers, regulators, and other stakeholders.

WTR 1000 is an internationally significant ranking system highlighting the World's Leading Trademark Professionals, and the publication's annual ranking identifies outstanding trademark professionals in key jurisdictions around the globe.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.