The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (Tee-Tee-A-Bee) has scheduled two (2) oral hearings for the month of March 2022. The hearings will be held via video conference. Briefs and other papers for each case may be found at TTABVUE via the links provided.

March 10, 2022 - 1 PM:Creel Abogados, S.C. and Carlos Creel Carrera v. Creel, García-Cuéllar, Aiza y Enríquez, S.C., Opposition No. 91217047 [Eight-year-old opposition to registration of CREEL for "legal services" on the grounds that the mark is deceptive or deceptively misdescriptive under Sections 2(a) and 2(e)(1) of the Lanham Act, falsely suggests a connection under Section 2(a), comprises the name of a living individual in violation of Section 2(c), and is primarily merely a surname under Section 2(e)(4).]

March 16, 2022 - 2 PM:Cobra Kai Jiu Jitsu, LLC v. Damien C. Noorbakhsh and Samir Rajic, Opposition No. 91253442 [Opposition to registration of COBRA KAI for "T-Shirts" [KAI disclaimed] in view of the registered marks COBRA KAI JIU JITSU for "Providing general fitness and mixed martial arts facilities that require memberships and are focused in the fields of general fitness, exercise, and mixed martial arts," and the word-plus-design mark shown below, for "Martial arts uniforms; Martial arts uniforms, namely, gis; Clothing for wear in wrestling games; Fight shorts for mixed martial arts or grappling; Mixed martial arts suits." [KAI and JIU JITSU disclaimed]]

