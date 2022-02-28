Amanda B. Slade and yours truly, The TTABlogger, will present a webinar entitled "What Non-US Practitioners Need to Know About US Trademark Law and the Recent Trademark Modernization Act ("TMA")," on March 10th from Noon to 1 PM EST, sponsored by Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks, P.C. "Admission" is free. Register here.

Join Wolf Greenfield for a discussion of the significant impact that the newly implemented Trademark Modernization Act of 2020 ("TMA") has on the rights of non-US trademark owners.

The United States trademark system is predicated upon use of a mark in commerce. Non-US trademark owners, however, may obtain United States registrations without use, under the aegis of the Paris Convention and the Madrid Protocol. Recent developments in United States law with regard to the requirement of use, and particularly changes brought about by the recently implemented Trademark Modernization Act of 2020 ("TMA"), have significant impact on the rights of non-US trademark owners, one that needs to be taken into account in securing and maintaining their rights in the United States.

********

Wolf Greenfield is an accredited CLE provider in New York. If you are seeking CLE credit, please download the Attorney Affirmation New York CLE Credit form to be completed and submitted to the CLE provider after the event.