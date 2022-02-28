Under Section 6(a) of the Trademark Act, "[t]he Director may require the applicant to disclaim an unregistrable component of a mark otherwise registrable." Here are three recent TTAB decisions involving refusals based on Section 6(a) disclaimer requirements. At least one of the refusals was reversed. Take a guess at how they turned out. [Answer in first comment].

In re Solar Foundations USA, Inc., Serial No. 88206624 (February 7, 2022) [not precedential] (Opinion by Judge Cindy B. Greenbaum). [Section 6(a) requirement for disclaimer of the term SOLAR FOUNDATIONS in an application to register the mark SOLAR FOUNDATIONS USA & Design on the Supplemental Register for design and installation of solar energy systems, namely, including foundations and racking systems for ground mount solar arrays.]

In re SC Licensing, LLC, Serial No. 88737743 (February 14, 2022) [not precedential] (Opinion by Judge Marc A. Bergsman). [Section 6(a) requirement for disclaimer of "FARMHOUSE" in the proposed mark THE FARMHOUSE BY RACHEL ASHWELL for various Class 20 goods, including bed frames; fabric figurines; magazine racks; mirror frames; mirrors; picture frames; pillow forms; pillows; screens for fireplaces; wood boxes; shoe racks and beds for household pets (sic!); and window shades.]

In re Stevland Morris d/b/a Stevie Wonder, Serial No. 88388322 (February 16, 2022) [not precedential] (Opinion by Judge George C. Pologeorgis). [Section 6(a) requirement for disclaimer of "SONG PARTY" in the proposed mark THE STEVIE WONDER SONG PARTY LIFE & Design for, inter alia, "Entertainment services, namely, live musical performances and live music concerts ]

Read comments and post your comment here.

The TTABlog

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.