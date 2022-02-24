The Board's shutout streak in Section 2(d) appeals is up to 33 affirmances and no reversals. Here are the latest three decisions. Has the streak been broken? How do you think they turned out? [Answer in first comment].

In re People's Ventures, LLC, Serial No. 88003115 (February 17, 2022) [not precedential] (Opinion by Judge Cheryl S. Goodman). [Section 2(d) refusal of PEOPLE'S & Design for "Clothing, namely, shirts, t-shirts, tops, tank tops, sweatshirts, hats, and jackets," in view of the registered mark PEOPLES GARMENT CO. for "t-shirts; sweatshirts" [GARMENT CO. disclaimed].]

In re Sunrise Apparel Group, LLC, Serial No. 88571635 (February 18, 2022) [not precedential] (Opinion by Judge David K. Heasley). [Section 2(d) refusal of AMERICAN STAR for "clothing, namely, jeans, bottoms, pants, shorts, skirts, shirts, vests, tops, blouses, dresses, coats, sweaters, t-shirts, jackets; headwear; and footwear" [AMERICAN disclaimed], in view of the identical mark for "jewelry" [AMERICAN disclaimed].]

In re Frontline Millionaires LLC, Serial No. 88679886 (February 18, 2022) [not precedential] (Opinion by Judge Jonathan Hudis). [Section 2(d) refusal of RISK & REWARD in view of the registered marks RIZKY REWARDZ and RISK.REWARD (different owners), all for various clothing items, including t-shirts.]

