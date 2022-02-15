In a two-part series on his blog, "The TTABlog®," John Welch discusses the 10 Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) decisions that he considers to be the most important and/or interesting from 2021.

Click here to read Part 1, which covers:

  • Chutter, Inc. v. Great Management Group, LLC and Chutter, Inc. v. Great Concepts, LLC
  • Fuji Medical Instruments Mfg. Co., Ltd. v. American Crocodile International Group, Inc.
  • Philanthropist.com, Inc. v. The General Conference Corporation of Seventh-day Adventists
  • The Coca-Cola Company v. Meenaxi Enterprise, Inc.
  • In re Dolce Vita Footwear, Inc.

Click here to read Part 2, which covers:

  • The United States Olympic Committee v. Tempting Brands Netherlands B.V.
  • In re Dimarzio, Inc.
  • In re Taverna Izakaya LLC
  • McGowen Precision Barrels, LLC v. Proof Research, Inc.
  • In re Maugus Manufacturing, Inc.

