United States:
The Top 10 Trademark Trial And Appeal Board Decisions Of 2021
15 February 2022
Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks, P.C.
In a two-part series on his blog, "The TTABlog®," John Welch discusses the 10 Trademark Trial
and Appeal Board (TTAB) decisions that he considers to be the most
important and/or interesting from 2021.
Click here to read Part 1, which covers:
- Chutter, Inc. v. Great Management Group, LLC and Chutter,
Inc. v. Great Concepts, LLC
- Fuji Medical Instruments Mfg. Co., Ltd. v. American
Crocodile International Group, Inc.
- Philanthropist.com, Inc. v. The General Conference
Corporation of Seventh-day Adventists
- The Coca-Cola Company v. Meenaxi Enterprise, Inc.
- In re Dolce Vita Footwear, Inc.
Click here to read Part 2, which covers:
- The United States Olympic Committee v. Tempting Brands
Netherlands B.V.
- In re Dimarzio, Inc.
- In re Taverna Izakaya LLC
- McGowen Precision Barrels, LLC v. Proof Research,
Inc.
- In re Maugus Manufacturing, Inc.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
