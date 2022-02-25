ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The IP of B.J. Novak

Why is BJ Novak's face appearing on products all over the world, is it permitted, and what can he do about it? We explore the intellectual property issues surrounding companies around the world using the image of the former writer and actor from The Office without permission, the risks to the parties on each side of the issue, and what they can do to reduce those risks in the future.

Subscribe wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts!

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.