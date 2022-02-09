The USPTO is seeking applications for the position of Attorney Advisor (and more specifically, Interlocutory Attorney) at the TTAB. The detailed announcement may be found here at the USA Jobs website. The deadline for applications is February 18, 2022.

Job Title: Attorney Advisor (Trademark)

Department: Department Of Commerce

Agency: Patent and Trademark Office

Job Announcement Number: TMCO-TTAB-22-11375190-EX



This position is located in the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB). The TTAB is an administrative tribunal within the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) that hears and decides trial level adversary proceedings involving two or more parties. These include oppositions, cancellations, and concurrent use proceedings. The TTAB also hears and decides appeals from final refusals issued by USPTO Trademark Examining Attorneys following review of applications to register marks.





* * * * * * * *

The individual selected for this position will:



Analyze the legal issues in question, develop the strategy to deal with the legal issue, and determine the content and means of delivery of the completed analysis of the legal issue

Manage interlocutory matters in oppositions, cancellations and concurrent use cases at the TTAB.

Serve as a recognized expert in the procedural and substantive aspects of the law, mentoring and coaching others.

Independently decide and issue orders on all procedural and substantive motions that are not potentially dispositive of the proceeding, such as motions to amend pleadings, motions to compel and motions to strike evidence.

Consult with and draft decisions for Administrative Trademark Judges on all procedural and substantive motions that are potentially dispositive of the proceeding, such as motions to dismiss, motions for judgment on the pleadings, and motions for summary judgment.

Work with Administrative Trademark Judges and the top management of the TTAB, as well as the top management and/or attorneys of other private and public organizations.

