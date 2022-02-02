The.com is a new low-code website building platform that allows web creators to collaborate and track components called blocks while breaking down website building into a flexible, dynamic format. This week, the platform formally launched after receiving $4.4 million in seed funding. According to TechCrunch:

The idea for The.com comes from co-founders and brothers, Jeff and Clarke McKinnon. The founders have a background in website development and design, having run their own web development agency in Boulder from 2012 through 2019, before founding The.com. During this time, they experienced firsthand the frustrations that come with traditional web development, Clarke said. "We were waiting for somebody else to come up with the perfect platform that will solve all our needs. It just didn't happen," Clarke told TechCrunch. "So we started to build it ourselves."

The.com was supported by a Pryor Cashman team led by counsel Ryan Klarberg with support from partner and co-chair of the firm's Digital Media Group Robert deBrauwere, and Intellectual Property Group associate Kamilah Holder.

Learn more in the resource link below.

Resources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.