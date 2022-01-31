The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (Tee-Tee-A-Bee) has scheduled ten (10) oral hearings for the month of February 2022. The hearings will be held via video conference. Briefs and other papers for each case may be found at TTABVUE via the links provided.

February 1, 2022 - 1 PM: Empresa Cubana Del Tabaco d.b.a Cubatabaco v. General Cigar Co., Inc., Cancellation No. 92025859 [Petition for cancellation (filed in January 1997) of two registrations for the mark COHIBA (one in standard form, the other stylized) for "cigars," on the grounds of violation of Article 8 of the Pan-American Convention, likelihood of confusion with Petitioner's identical mark for cigars, fraud in filing a Section 15 Declaration, misuse of a registration under Section 14(3), and abandonment.]

February 3, 2022 - 2 PM: In re Artsana S.p.A., Serial No. 79233670 [Section 2(d) refusal of the mark COONTROL for, inter alia, massage gels other than for medical purposes and sexual stimulant gels, and for "condoms; adult sexual stimulation devices and sex toys comprised of vibrators; artificial vaginas; love dolls, namely, sex dolls; sex toys; benwa balls; artificial penises, being adult sexual aids" on the ground of likelihood of confusion with the registered mark MAX CONTROL for "medicated, desensitizing preparation for sexual performance."]

February 8, 2022 - 1 PM: In re SC Licensing, LLC, Serial No. 88737743 [Refusal to register THE FARMHOUSE BY RACHEL ASHWELL for "Bed frames; beds; benches; chair pads; cribs; desks; etagere; fabric figurines; fitted fabric furniture covers; furniture; bed headboards; magazine racks; mirror frames; mirrors; non-metallic bottle-stoppers in the nature of plastic stoppers for bottles; picture frames; pillow forms; pillows; plate racks; screens for fireplaces; sculptures and statues of wood, wax, plaster and plastic; seat cushions; wood boxes; household goods, namely, shoe racks and beds for household pets; window treatments, namely, interior window shades," absent a disclaimer of FARMHOUSE.]

February 9, 2022 - 10:30 AM: In re J. Spagnuolo & Associates, P.C., Serial No. 88789748 [Section 2(d) refusal of MLG MACOMB LAW GROUP & Design for "legal services; providing customized legal information, counseling, and advice, and litigation services in the field of tort law" [MACOMB LAW GROUP disclaimed] in view of the registered mark MLG AUTOMOTIVE LAW for "Legal consultation services; Legal consulting services in the field of automotive related legal cases; Legal services." [AUTOMOTIVE LAW disclaimed]]

February 10, 2022 - 1 PM: FirstBank Holding Company and FB Corp. v. FirstBank Southwest, Opposition No. 91229748 [Opposition to FIRSTBANK SOUTHWEST & Design for various banking and investment services [FIRSTBANK disclaimed] in view of the registered mark FIRST BANK for overlapping services [BANK disclaimed].

February 15, 2022 - 1 PM: In re Sunrise Apparel Group, LLC , Serial No. 88571635 [Section 2(d) refusal of AMERICAN STAR for " Clothing, namely, jeans, bottoms, pants, shorts, skirts, shirts, vests, tops, blouses, dresses, coats, sweaters, t-shirts, jackets; headwear; footwear" [AMERICAN disclaimed], in view of the identical mark for "jewelry" [AMERICAN disclaimed]].

February 17, 2022 - 1 PM: ARSA Distributing, Inc. v. Salud Natural Mexicana S.A. DE C.V. , Oppositions Nos. 91240240 and 91243700 [Section 2(d) oppositions to registration of EUCALIN & Design for "Herbal supplements; Nutritional supplements; Vitamin supplements" and EUCALIN (standard form) for "Pharmaceutical products, namely, vitamin supplements, nutritional supplement made with a syrup with jelly base, honey base, and with a mixture of plants with propolis base, and herbal remedies in the nature of herbal supplements," in view of Opposer's alleged prior use of the mark EUCALIN (standard form) for "Dietary and nutritional supplements."]

February 22, 2022 - 1 PM: C5 Medical Werks, LLC v. CeramTec GmbH, Cancellations Nos. 92058781 and 92058796 [Consolidated proceedings for cancellation of two registrations for the color pink applied to the entire surface of hip joint balls, on the grounds of Section 2(e)(5) functionality and fraud.]

February 23, 2022 - 1 PM: John P. Bertoldi v. Majestics Car Club, Inc., Cancellation No. 92065546 [Petition for cancellation of a registration for the mark MAJESTICS in the design form shown below, for "Car accessories, namely, car plaques," on the ground of prior use of the iderntical mark and likelihood of confusion, nonownership, fraud, deception, false suggestion of a connection, and dilution-by-blurring].

February 24, 2022 - 2 PM: County of Orange, Serial Nos. 87419378 and 87639750 [Section 2(b) refusals to register the word-plus-design marks shown below, for various governmental services (e.g., maintaining parks and libraries), on the ground that the marks constitute insignia of a governmental entity used to identify applicant as an emblem of authority.]

