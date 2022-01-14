Partner Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme, the Co-Chair of Pryor Cashman's Trademark Group, discussed upcoming industry trends with World Intellectual Property Review. With COVID-19 still making a significant impact on numerous markets, the digital space continues to gain traction for users, creators, and business owners. Finguerra-DuCharme predicts this attention will grow with a specific focus on the metaverse.

According to World IP Review:

Defined by the Oxford English Dictionary as a "virtual-reality space in which users can interact with a computer-generated environment and other users," the metaverse is a network of three-dimensional virtual worlds focused on social connection encompassing communications, finances, game worlds, personal profiles, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

"The metaverse will be the trend of 2022 with mainstream IP owners playing catch up to make sure that their portfolios stay current with the zeitgeist," predicts Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme, co-chair of Pryor Cashman's trademark group.

"I expect we will see an influx of trademark applications seeking protection for metaverse goods and services including virtual goods, near field communication technology, digital designs and avatars, and online virtual environments," she adds.

Part of the metaverse, NFTs are a digital property right in existing innovations and creations, allowing creators and authors to exploit digital commercialisation of existing goods.