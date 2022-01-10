One of the most valuable things a business owns is its name. A well-chosen name identifies the business while distinguishing it from the competition. When it comes to choosing a name for your new business or product line, it is important to carefully consider what type of name will set you up for success. You want a name that allows consumers to quickly recognize that name as your organization and not a general type of product or service. You want your name to be different from the name(s) your competitors use. You want a name that communicates your unique identity and values to consumers and encourages them to engage with your business.

As a member of the Public Information Committee with the International Trademark Association, I recently outlined the importance of choosing a distinctive name to meet these goals. You can check out these suggestions, as well as find links to INTA resources for selecting a trademark at: For SMEs, Distinctiveness Is Crucial for Brand Identity and Reputation - International Trademark Association (inta.org).

