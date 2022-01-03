ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

E-mail subscriptions to the TTABlog are available. Just enter your e-mail address in the box on the right to receive a daily update via Feedblitz. You may also follow the TTABlog on Twitter: @TTABlog.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States

Does Georgia Decision On Personal Jurisdiction Present An Invitation To Forum Shop For Non-Compete Disputes? Seyfarth Shaw LLP This blog post is the author's opinion and is for educational and informational purposes only. It provides general information and a general understanding of the law, but does not provide specific

Patent Vs. Trade Secret Strategy: A Four Factor Decision Framework Foley & Lardner Intellectual property protection is a critical pillar for establishing and maintaining competitive advantages. At the same time, it is important to strategically allocate resources to building a patent portfolio.

A December To Remember: The Trademark Modernization Act Implemented On December 18, 2021 Foley & Lardner The Trademark Modernization Act of 2020 ("TMA") went into effect on December 18, 2021. Applicants and registrants now have new tools at their disposal to clear the federal register of unused trademarks and the USPTO...

Expired Patents Can Be Challenged Jones Day Although it may seem counterintuitive, the PTAB has jurisdiction over expired patents, and patent owners may need to defend their expired patents in inter partes review.

Trademarks Comparative Guide Obhan & Associates Trademarks Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of India, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries