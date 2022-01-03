ARTICLE

The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (Tee-Tee-Ā-Bee) has scheduled six (6) oral hearings for the month of January 2022. The hearings will be held via video conference. Briefs and other papers for each case may be found at TTABVUE via the links provided.

January 5, 2022 - 1 PM: Eazy-PZ LLC v. Ez Etail, Inc., Cancellation No. 92064031 [Petition for cancellation of a registration for the mark EZPZ for "on-line retail store services featuring a wide variety of consumer goods of others" on the ground of likelihood of confusion with the registered mark EZ PZ for "On-line retail gift shops; On-line retail store services featuring downloadable electronic books; On-line wholesale and retail store services featuring products for infants babies, and small children."]

January 11, 2022 - 2 PM: David M. Holdes v. Sean Kelly, Cancellation No. 92063940 [Petition for cancellation of a registration for the mark VELOCETTE for "Coats; Jackets; Shirts; T-shirts; Tops," on the ground of likelihood of confusion with the identical common law mark used, under license, in connection with various clothing items.]

January 12, 2022 - 2 PM: In re Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Serial No. 88660548 [Section 2(d) refusal of ALEMBIC for "Generic prescription drugs, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, namely, prescription drugs in the nature of pills, tablets, capsules, caplets, liquid drops, sachets and pharmaceutical preparations, for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis, Alzheimer's disease, anxiety, bacterial infections, depression, epilepsy, infection, inflammation and allergies, ulcers, bacterial conjunctivitis, bipolar disorder, bronchoconstriction, erectile dysfunction, fungal infection, glaucoma, herpes, hypercholesterolemia, hypertension, hyperuricemia, hypoparathyroidism, influenza A and B, Parkinson's disease/syndrome, insomnia, intraocular pressure, paralysis, amnesia, unconsciousness, high cholesterol, neuropathic pain, arthritic pain and inflammation, ocular infections, overactive bladder, postoperative inflammation, ocular pain, cough, inflammatory and pruritic manifestations, rheumatoid arthritis, seizure, panic disorder, sleep disorder, transfusional iron overload, and moderate to severe scalp psoriasis; all of the foregoing prescribed by a licensed medical doctor with the prescriptions filled by a retail pharmacy licensed to sell prescription drugs," in view of the registered mark ALEMBIC HERBALS & Design for "medicines for human purposes for strengthening the immune system and restoring normal bodily functions, the treatment, mitigation and prevention of diseases and disorders, namely, digestive diseases and disorders, central nervous system diseases and disorders, namely, brain diseases, movement disorders, ocular motility, respiratory diseases and disorders, excretory diseases and disorders, cardiovascular diseases and disorders, reproductive diseases and disorders, endocrinal diseases and disorders, immunological diseases and disorders, namely, autoimmune diseases, immunologic deficiency syndrome, hepatitis, dermatological diseases and disorders, skeletal diseases and disorders, namely, bone diseases, back pain, muscular diseases and disorders, namely, muscular dystrophy, inflammatory muscle diseases, sensory diseases and disorders, namely, blindness" and "retail and wholesale store services for pharmaceutical, veterinary and sanitary preparations and medical supplies; online and physical shop retail and wholesale store services in the field of health preparations for medical purposes."]

January 13, 2022 - 1 PM: Giorgio Armani S.p.A. v. SEH International, Ltd., Opposition No. 91252482 [Opposition to registration of AXIO (Stylized) for "Sports equipment, namely, soccer uniforms, namely, shirts and shorts; jackets, pants and sweatshirts, belts for clothing, and socks," in view of the registered mark AX for, inter alia, "Clothing, namely, pullovers, cardigans, sweaters, trousers, skirts, jackets, blouses, shirts, jeans, sweatpants, shorts, sweatshirts, suits, dresses, overcoats, coats, raincoats, belts, jerseys, neckwear, socks and stockings, tights, vests, waistcoats, jumpers, tracksuits, blousons, gym suits, knickers, T-shirts, anoraks, suspenders, loungewear, underwear, beachwear, sleepwear, overalls, gloves and scarves; headgear, namely, hats and caps; shoes, sandals, boots and slippers."]

January 18, 2022 - 10 AM: Illyrian Import, Inc. v. ADOL Sh.p.k., Oppositions Nos. 91234244 and 91234345 [Oppositions to registration of SKËNDERBEU and GJERGJ KASTRIOTI SKËNDERBEU (Stylized) for "Beverages from wine distillates, namely, brandy and grape brandy" on the grounds of fraud and likelihood of confusion with the previously used mark GJERGJ KASTRIOTI SKËNDERBEU for liquor, including brandy.]

January 25, 2022 - 1 PM: Empresa Cubana Del Tabaco d.b.a Cubatabaco v. General Cigar Co., Inc., Cancellation No. 92025859 [Petition for cancellation (filed in January 1997) of two registrations for the mark COHIBA (one in standard form, the other stylized) for "cigars," on the grounds of violation of Article 8 of the Pan-American Convention, likelihood of confusion with Petitioner's identical mark for cigars, fraud in filing a Section 15 Declaration, misuse of a registration under Section 14(3), and abandonment.]

