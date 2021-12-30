Certain case names are associated with certain factors that the TTAB considers in deciding certain issues. For example, in assessing likelihood of confusion the Board applies the "DuPont factors. See if you can match the case names listed below with the issue that each addressses. [Answers provfided in first comment.]

Case Name Issue 1 Benthin A 2(a) deceptiveness 2 Budge B excusable neglect 3 Converse C 2(a) false connection 4 DuPont D 2(e)(2) 5 Great Seats E 2(e)(3) 6 Morton-Norwich F 2(d) 7 Newbridge Cutlery G 2(f) 8 Notre Dame H untimely disclosure 9 Pioneer I 2(e)(4) 10 Spirits Int'l J 2(e)(5)

